PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico High School is one of many schools in the Pee Dee getting creative to give seniors a special graduation while following social distancing.
Last week, the class of 2020 at Hannah-Pamplico had individual graduations, where each senior entered the school’s gymnasium and walked across the stage to receive their diploma and turn their tassel. Each senior could have 10 family members join them.
The private ceremonies were recorded and photographed to later be compiled in one large graduation video.
For newly graduated Lauryn Johnson, having graduation in this way was a bittersweet moment.
“I’m glad to be here,” Johnson said. “I wish it was a normal graduation, but I’m still glad that we got to do it.”
Johnson will attend the University of South Carolina this fall, and she plans to study psychology. Johnson graduated with honors and as a member of the National Honor Society.
“I’m kind of relieved but also kind of sad that it’s over,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to go to college.”
Graduate Lizbet Medrano said she was glad to have the opportunity to have a graduation ceremony.
“It’s really exciting actually,” Medrano said. “It’s a good thing that we actually had the opportunity to graduate although we didn’t graduate as a class.”
Medrano will attend Francis Marion, Her twin brother will attend the College of Charleston
“It’s sad but joyful at the same time, because you get to start a new chapter,” Medrano said.
In addition to receiving diplomas and turning tassels, valedictorian Hailey Rogers and salutatorian Ethan Anderson filmed their speeches for the video.
Principal Sterling Mosby said students voted for this type of graduation ceremony out of four choices.
“It’s actually been really good,” Mosby said. “What I was afraid of was that this would not really give them that moment of graduation, but this has actually been a whole lot better.”
By doing the graduation this way, students were able to have family photos taken by the photographer that they can order afterward.
“It’s been very happy for us and for them because it is a lot of personalization for them,” Mosby said.
Meade Agency will compile the graduates’ videos into one large graduation video that will be published Friday.
