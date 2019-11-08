PAMPLICO, S.C. — JROTC cadets saluted each veteran as they walked into the gym and choral students sang the national anthem and "God Bless America" to them during a pre-Veterans Day assembly Friday at Hannah-Pamplico High School.
There were also gifts delivered to oldest and youngest veterans, a raffle drawing and a salute to the five branches of the armed forces.
"Today is the day we should be able to pause and say thank you for the expensive price they paid for our freedom," Principal Sterling Mosby, this year's keynote speaker, said in his address.
"Thank you is not enough but we hope today you know how appreciative we at Florence County School District Two, Hannah-Pamplico High School, are for the expensive price that you paid for our freedom," Mosby told more than 80 veterans who, along with high school students, turned out for the assembly.
"It is far from just going to work every day," Mosby said. "It has to be a calling."
"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America," Mosby said as he read from the preamble to the Constitution.
"Each of these young men and young women before they were granted the privilege of serving in the armed forces took a creed, and in that creed there was some statement that referenced defending the Constitution of the United States of America," Mosby said.
"We live in a society now that is very driven by political lines, sometimes by cultural lines and sometimes by ethnic lines. But in the armed forces of America, many of these young men and young women will tell you it does not matter who is beside you, the ultimate goal of the day is to, number one, protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America, and number two, to make it back home safely to their loved ones."
"Today is a day we pause to say thank you to our young men and young women — some who chose to sign up and some who were called at a time when they had no choice. But they all did what they had to do to promote and to defend the Constitution of the United States," Mosby said.
The assembly ended with taps, after which the veterans were invited to the school's media center for refreshments and the students were dismissed to lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.