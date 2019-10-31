Florence Fire

Florence firefighters battled a blaze Thursday night at 701 S. Dargan St., a vacant house with no utility service. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police were called in to investigate a Thursday night fire that left a vacant Florence house damaged.

Firefighters responded to 703 S. Dargan St. about 7:20 p.m. after a Florence police officer reported the blaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze but not before the house, which had no utility service, suffered smoke damage.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Florence police officers and medics with Florence County EMS.

The fire department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff to the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

