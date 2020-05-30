DARLINGTON, S.C. — Saturday's graduation for seniors at the Governor's School of Science and Mathematics was a mix of the usual and the unusual — all in keeping with a school year the last few months of which were wiped out by a plague.
Graduates posed for photos with their friends and families, laughed and cried with their friends, listened to "Pomp and Circumstance," heard speeches and left with diplomas — in those ways the ceremony ticked off many of the graduation boxes.
All in a parking lot, under gray skies which, unlike other graduations during the week, didn't rain on the graduates' parade.
No graduates crossed the stage, the stage — more or less — crossed them. There was very little clapping or cheering for graduates, but a lot of horn honking. The speeches were recorded and played over the PA system and broadcast over FM for cars in the back row that might not have been able to hear the ceremony.
And when all was said and done, graduates and their families took a tire-squealing victory lap around The Track Too Tough to Tame, which played host to their graduation.
It was a graduation as none ever before.
As carloads of graduates — vehicles that varied from a vintage Mustang to several 15-passenger vans — arrived they were strategically parked with plenty of space between the cars, space that quickly filled with graduates happy to be reunited in person with friends.
Dr. Ershela L. Sims handled the master of ceremonies duties and shared the stage, but not a microphone, with Daniel Dorsel.
Dr. Carlanna Hendrick delivered the faculty address while Kathy Nguyen delivered the seniors' address. Both of them previously recorded.
Dr. Matthew Martin, with a cart full of diplomas, two helpers, a photographer and a videographer, went from car to car where graduates stepped out, shook hands with him, received their diploma, posed for a photo with him before he moved on to the next car.
At the end, graduates stepped outside their cars, moved their tassels, sang the alma mater, honked their horns and received the command to start their engines.
From there they followed Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp in the track pace car to the start/finish line and their high-school-graduation victory lap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.