FLORENCE, S.C. – Gracie Floyd took first-place honors in the high school division of the 2020 Eastern Region K-12 Youth Art Month Virtual Art Exhibition hosted by the South Carolina Art Education Association.
Floyd, a junior at the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, said she was notified by email. Students at the residential school were sent home in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and are taking their classes online. Floyd lives in Florence.
Her winning artwork is called “Quiet Mournings.”
“I was always interested in art as a child,” Floyd said. “The Governor’s School gave me an opportunity to push my limits. It has opened a lot of doors for me.”
With a rigorous academic schedule at GSSM, Floyd said, art gives her a way to relieve a lot of stress. Floyd said there was a huge learning curve when she first got to GSSM, but things have leveled off.
“Some students relieve their stress through sports,” she said. “My outlet is art.”
"Many students at GSSM whose main focus is on STEM also have a deeply profound relationship with the humanities and fine arts,” said Patz Fowle, GSSM visual arts coordinator. “Visual art is a thriving, living place in one’s soul. It’s a place where curiosity is abundant, and ideas are realized. As an artist and as an art educator, it is a wondrous pleasure to witness each student’s creative growth as they develop a lifelong love of the arts. Along with so many others, I celebrate our student artists and their creative achievements.”
“Gracie Floyd is such an amazing person. She’s a junior at GSSM, and up until the pandemic she would frequent the art studio.”
Floyd’s winning piece of art “in graphite, charcoal and Conte’ has a strong, yet precious thought-provoking quality that travels throughout the composition,” Fowle said. “The aesthetic, period-style clothing helps to convey a compassionate voice to the subjects in this particular work.”
Floyd was on her spring break earlier this month and said she was enjoying drawing and not having to take classes. She said classes have been kept to the same schedule times as they occurred on campus. Floyd said she still has to get up early for those morning classes. Floyd said it is ironic that she had to come to a school that emphasizes science, math and technology to discover her favorite subject is history.
And she is still able to be in touch with her creative side with art.
Fowle said, “I went from teaching 2D and 3D art courses in a beautiful art studio environment to teaching in a virtual setting. GSSM is a residential school, so before students left for home, I boxed up traditional art supplies, tools and even clay so students could continue their courses.”
Fowle said art is in session through a virtual classroom involving real-time, sight and sound from her home art studio connecting with GSSM students in their home environments.
“I'm grateful that our IT people lead sessions on how to use the Zoom platform so we are still able to teach, learn and connect with one another as we were before the COVID-19 crisis,” Fowle said. “Art can be such a healing factor in a world of change and challenge.”
Floyd said winning the art competition really boosted her confidence in her art.
“I always felt it was at a level to do for fun, but the award showed me that challenges and dreams are achievable if I really, really try. It validated me.”
Fowle said Floyd’s artwork was one of five pieces she submitted for the competition. Other students were Shelby Moore of Anderson County, Ethan Mills of Georgetown County, Haleigh Gartner of Beaufort County and Emma Keiser of Charleston County.
The exhibition was juried by the Linda English Gallery in Florence. Moore took second place in the high school division.
“As a member of the South Carolina Art Education Association, I was able to select five student artworks to represent GSSM, and Gracie's work was one of them,” Fowle said. “I encourage all students to reach beyond what they already know and to share their love of art with others; it's a way to grow as an artist.”
This year Floyd also exhibited pen and ink drawings at the Hartsville Museum, and she was selected to show at ArtFields Jr. However, ArtFields has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“ArtFields Jr. is a great opportunity for students to show their works of art in an aesthetic gallery setting,” Fowle said. “Although the selection process is highly competitive, it plants seeds of professionalism for our young emerging artists.”
Fowle said students at GSSM put their hearts into everything they do.
“So, it's no surprise that Gracie Floyd's ability and talents to render quirky, eye-catching line drawings in ink to complex graphite compositions would leave me in amazement,” Fowle said. “Before the virtual world came along, I would mostly see Gracie during breaks in the day or after she completed her academics. She would come into to the art studio enthusiastic, yet calm and share her ideas with me concerning future art projects. As her work would develop, she would often ask for critiques. When Gracie completed a piece we would discuss places on campus, in the community or region to display her one-of-a-kind finished works. And on it would go, imagine, make, critique, repeat. I love it.”
Floyd said Fowle has a lot of art supplies in the GSSM studio.
“I love her encouragement,” Floyd said. “She is good at mentoring and critiquing my work. She has really been helpful.”
Before getting accepted to GSSM, Floyd attended Wilson High School in Florence.
She plans to enter college after graduating from high school and says she will go into the medical field after. At the moment, she said, her plans are to be a physician’s assistant.
