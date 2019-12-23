DILLON, S.C. – Inland Port Dillon saw 2,410 rail moves last month.
The latest information about the port that opened on April 16, 2018 was released last week by the South Carolina Ports Authority.
According to the information, the ports authority has seen steady growth across multiple business segments in 2019, handling nearly 2.25 million 20-foot equivalent container units since January.
“We continue to attract cargo with our efficiently run terminals and reliable service,” ports authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “This is made possible by our excellent team and the broader maritime community, all of whom work tirelessly to keep cargo moving seamlessly through our supply chain.”
The ports authority handled 184,928 20-foot equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals last month. This brings the total number of units handled thus far in fiscal year 2020 – which runs from July to June 2020 – to 1.04 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.
As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 104,324 pier containers in November. The port has handled 588,873 pier containers in fiscal year 2020, which is up nearly 5% from a year ago.
SCPA also handled 63,252 pier tons in November, up 28% year-over-year. Vehicle imports and exports at Columbus Street Terminal totaled 19,933 last month, a 17% increase from a year ago.
The inland ports use overnight rail to move cargo to and from the Port of Charleston, giving cargo owners in the Southeast and Midwest direct access to the Port.
Inland Port Greer reported 9,370 rail moves in November.
Combined together with Inland Port Dillon, the inland ports in the state handled 11,780 rail moves in November for a total of 77,445 rail moves thus far in fiscal year 2020, up 27% year-over-year.
“Looking ahead to 2020, we expect to continue weathering uncertainty in the world economy, but our strong position in the Southeast and proximity to a booming consumer market will drive growth,” Newsome said. “We expect to grow above the market as more cargo shifts from West Coast to East Coast ports.”
The South Carolina Ports Authority was established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942. It owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.
For more information on SCPA, visit scspa.com.
