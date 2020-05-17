Students in The Class of 2020 — The Class of COVID-19 — took some time recently to get with photographer Ashley McDowell for some pictures. Students were from South Florence High School, C.E. Murray, Lake City High School and Andrews High School.
Group of students gather for Class of 2020 photos
- Ashley McDowell Contributed
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.