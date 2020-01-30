FLORENCE, S.C. — Close to 100 Savannah Grove Elementary School students were rewarded Thursday for their reading prowess with a decorate-it-yourself cupcake.
"Each nine weeks, the students have a personalized Accelerated Reader point goal and they have to have an 85 percent average on all their AR tests," said Cherisse Thayer, reading coach at the school. "So the students who met their point goal and had an 85 percent average on their tests get to decorate a cupcake today."
Ahead of the 97 students' arrival in the school's cafeteria, Thayer and several teachers poured sprinkles into cups, opened containers of frosting and distributed undecorated cupcakes to places on tables.
Money for the party was donated by St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, which has been working with the school this year after the church was awarded a $10,000 literacy grant from the Diocese of South Carolina to the benefit of the school.
Sam's Club, Thayer said, thought she was crazy when she ordered 120 unfrosted cupcakes.
The students, though, were appreciative as they enthusiastically piled on the icing, sprinkles and other shiny-but-edible adornments to their hard-earned cupcakes.
The students were congratulated for their winning ways.
Out of 600-plus students they were the ones who met goal and their number was up from the 60 who qualified for the first-quarter ice cream party.
