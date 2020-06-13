FLORENCE – Eight minutes and 46 seconds.
That’s all the time it took for George Floyd’s life to be snuffed out, as a police officer knelt on his neck while he lay on the ground in handcuffs.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds was also all it took Saturday morning for a group of about 50 people to send a loud and clear message to the world as they walked in silence and solidarity from the Florence County Judicial Center to the Florence City Center.
“Across America, the voice of our brothers’ blood comes from the earth, the voice of our sisters’ blood comes from the earth,” the Rev. Devon J. Long said to the group of every color, gender and race gathered at the City Center after the walk.
“Their lives have been taken, so today, we lift our voices on behalf of every life taken by police brutality and for every individual whose constant plea for years and years has been, ‘I can’t breathe,’” Long said. “I believe it is the cry for all of us. Enough is enough. We’re done dying.”
Long was one of several organizers of Saturday’s Standing in Solidarity Rally, which featured live music and speakers after the walk. Though Floyd’s death and issues of police brutality across America were at the forefront of everyone’s minds on Saturday, Long and other organizers said their mission is much bigger change in every aspect of American life.
“We’ve got to call for reform, we’ve got to call for change, and that’s why we’re here,” Long said. “We’re not here to be divided, we’re here to be united. This is our opportunity to show the world this is how it’s done.”
Suzanne La Rochelle, another of the event’s organizers, spoke Saturday about her experiences with systemic racism and instances where she saw it firsthand as a white woman. It started, she said, when her military family moved off-base and she attended a non-base school. It was the first time she experienced segregation, and she said her friendships with black children quickly drew the ire of school officials and the community.
“My parents were called to the principal’s office, because the principal was concerned that all my friends were black,” La Rochelle recounted. “That’s systemic racism.”
La Rochelle said she and others planned Saturday’s event and intentionally waited to have it because they wanted the event to be more than just a rally or a march.
“We didn’t want to have a protest with no action,” La Rochelle said. “We wanted this to be about solutions and solutions we’re working on.”
LaRochelle said those solutions include electing quality black leaders, which requires getting people registered to vote and people actually showing up at the polls. Secondly, the group wants change right now, not later. She asked the city’s leaders to join a community commission focused on racial justice and she asked that the entire community “keep George’s bell ringing.”
“Let’s not all get out in the streets now and do nothing in a month,” she said,
