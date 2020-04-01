MARION, S.C. — A line of cars stretched for two blocks Wednesday as volunteers with the Marion County Coordinating Council distributed more than 300 boxes of food for senior citizens.
Wearing masks and gloves, the group provided drive-thru service, practicing social distancing while helping to feed a community hunkering down at home during a nearly monthlong coronavirus pandemic.
The council, led by program coordinator Kelli R. Williams, began the Marion County Creating Healthy Food Environments project in a partnership with Pee Dee Community Action Partnership and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in December. The program bridges health care and a nutrition network in order to decrease food insecurity in the area. The program connects families with fresh fruit and vegetables.
The Rev. Marvin Hemingway, chairman of the Marion County Coordinating Council, said the distribution will continue Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.
“We have been giving fruits and vegetables to all the citizens of Marion County to try and keep them healthy during this pandemic,” Hemingway said. “We want to keep the community healthy and show we care. Our program is not only about feeding our senior citizens but trying to provide for our youth as well.”
Hemingway said he wanted to thank Williams for putting together a great team to distribute boxes.
“It’s great to have volunteers from the local Pick 42 Foundation and volunteers from the community as well,” Hemingway said. “It’s a blessing to be able to have the funding to be able to buy the food to give to the community. We allocated more than $10,000 to buy the food needed for the county.”
Harvest Hope Food Bank and FoodShare South Carolina helped, he said.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said he was happy to help along with the Marion Police Department.
“I think it was a great idea,” Brady said. “Rev. Hemingway and his group were able to help the citizens with fruits and vegetables and this is a great day with a good crowd.”
Brady said the city is doing well and continues to work at City Hall.
“We made some adjustments in our public works department,” he said. “Everybody is working but we’re just being safe and practicing social distancing.”
