FLORENCE, S.C. — The Mailroom Barber Co. in Florence is expanding.
“We’ve outgrown our downtown location,” owner Robert Watkins said. “We are having a hard time keeping up with the demand, so we decided to open a second location here.”
Watkins was 19 years old when he founded Mailroom Barber.
“I got into it (barbering) because I couldn’t find anyone to give a good haircut,” he said. “I was looking for a specific style. I started cutting my own hair when I was 16 years old and soon was cutting my friends’ hair.”
The Florence native said he discovered that people really needed a place to go to get a good haircut, so he set out to change that. He was in college majoring in photography when he decided to become an apprentice at Trendsetters.
“As I got into the apprenticeship, I knew I would make a career in barbering,” he said.
Now the entrepreneur is poised to open a location in Taylors on March 1 and a second location in Florence by mid-March. His second Florence shop will be in West Florence at 2519-B W. Palmetto St., next to Naturally Outdoors, Phil’s Bicycle World and the Bean Bar.
“We really like our presence in downtown and wanted to keep this location,” he said.
The plan is to turn the downtown location at 116 S. Irby St. into a full-service salon and cosmetology studio, he said. Watkins said the downtown location will cater to people with long hair and offer color, extensions and other services.
“The West Florence location will be entirely a barbershop,” he said.
He also has a complete line of grooming products that offer “good results, and are all-natural and ethically sourced” for the hair, beard and skin. Products are available in retail locations and online.
Watkins said he is busy hiring and training staff for both new locations. He presently has 15 to 25 stylists at any given time working at The Mailroom.
With the added staff, he said, the wait time for an appointment has been reduced. He said there used to be a 30-day minimum wait time and now you can get an appointment in a week.
“This is a real job,” Watkins said. “I want to change the image of the industry, and to do that we need 401Ks and health care,” he said.
He now offers health care and retirement plans to his employees.
"We believe people have a right to affordable health care, and we want our staff to be set up for a comfortable retirement,” he said. “We now offer extremely affordable health care options and 401K plans to all of our full-time W2 employees. We hope to set an example for other brands in our industry to start taking care of their staff the same way large corporations do."
Watkins said it is his goal to have a location in every major city in South Carolina. The next location will be in Charleston, he said. After that, it will be Myrtle Beach and then Columbia or Spartanburg.
“We believe everyone deserves a good haircut,” he said. “We train all our staff on how to deliver a precision haircut.”
"We are master barbers, experienced cosmetologists and expert makers who've come together to do things the right way,” Watkins said in an announcement of his expansion.
Appointments are taken online only. Visit themailroombarberco.com to make an appointment. The company soon will start taking appointments for the new locations.
