FLORENCE, S.C. — The sounds of steel drums can be heard from the music class at Greenwood Elementary School this week.
Kimberly Roberts, a Lexington-based artist, visited third-grade students at Greenwood Elementary this week to teach them about Caribbean music and playing the steel drums.
Roberts began her time at Greenwood Elementary on Wednesday. She presented her book “Jammin’ Geography Caribbean Cruise” and showed fifth- and sixth- grade students Caribbean money and sand. She began with third-grade students Thursday.
Roberts’ last day at the school will be Monday.
During the Greenwood artist-in-residence visit, Roberts has taught children how to play steel drums, about the history of steel drums and the percussion family.
Roberts has taught students songs that she has composed in the styles of reggae, calypso and beach music. She said she taught them specifically at the beginner level of difficulty so that they can learn the techniques of steel drums.
“Any time I go into a school I always see there’s a significant difference in their ability level on the second day because we lay the foundation on the first day of basic steel drum technique,” Roberts said. “We play a very simple song to work on that, and then on the second day everybody comes back in and we get right to work on a more difficult song because we got all the foundation and ground work on day one.”
On Friday afternoon, students learned a song called “Hammock Holiday.” Students learned how to hold the mallet and perform the song with their classmates.
Students also have been working on a writing contest that incorporates the geographical features on an island and what an island would be if they created their own.
Chrissy Welch, music teacher, said that although she has many other instruments in her classroom, she does not have steel drums, and it has been neat for the students to have the opportunity to work with those. The skills they are learning, she said, are still transferrable to their work with xylophones.
Welch said it has been neat to watch her classroom as an observer, rather than as a teacher.
“I can step back and watch them and see how they connect to the teacher, and the way that she presents the information is so sequential and reminds me that this is how students need to be taught and that that’s the most effective way,” Welch said.
The students’ work with Roberts will culminate into a final performance Monday night at the Greenwood Elementary Literacy Night event.
