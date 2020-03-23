FLORENCE, S.C. – Greenwood Elementary School faculty and staff paraded through neighborhoods Monday afternoon to tell students they are missed while they are learning from home.
A long line of cars, police cars and a firetruck drove through several neighborhoods holding encouraging signs, honking and waving at students. Nearly 40 teachers participated in the parade.
Florence One students have been completing school work from home since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are closed through March 31.
Greenwood Elementary is one of several schools to have a parade around Florence. Timrod Elementary held a parade Sunday, and McLaurin Elementary held a parade Monday afternoon as well.
Crystal Horton, a second-grade teacher, said she and Summer Craddock, a third-grade teacher, saw other schools doing parades and decided that they wanted to do the same thing to show some love to their students and see them smile.
Horton said it’s been hard not seeing her students every day in class. She also said she misses getting hugs from students.
“I have students that we worry about, and we’ve got really good connections and close relationships, so we’re missing that the most right now,” Horton said.
Susan Collins, the principal of Greenwood Elementary, said the school has many teachers who are committed and excited to see the students.
“We miss so much seeing them,” Collins said. “We’ve been interacting with them online, of course, through the eLearning this week, which is great, but we feel like this is just a time where we need to encourage each other.”
Raegan Britt, a sixth-grade student at Greenwood Elementary, watched the parade Monday afternoon.
“It was really cool,” Raegan said. “I’ve never seen that before in anywhere I’ve been.”
Raegan said she misses the teachers a lot since they’ve been out of school, because she enjoyed getting to see the teachers.
Retired Greenwood Elementary employee Melissa Bethea stood outside of her house and watched the parade.
“I loved it; it was wonderful,” Bethea said. “That is a good group of people I worked with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.