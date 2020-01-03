FLORENCE, S.C. -- The shooting death of a person whose body was found in a car at Greenwood Athletic Park Dec. 29 has been ruled a homicide.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded about 1:27 a.m. Sunday to a suspicious vehicle call and arrived to find one person in the vehicle dead of a gunshot wound, according to a release from the agency.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Rashad Maurice Jones, 32, of Mullins. His autopsy was completed Wednesday.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.