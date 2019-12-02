FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Wilson Heights Neighborhood Watch Association held its annual Christmas party Monday evening at the House of God Church, located at the corner of Wilson Road and North Irby Street in Florence.

Greater Wilson Heights is one of approximately 30 neighborhoods to have organized a neighborhood crime watch since the program began.

Participants' duties including arranging for a home security survey, practicing operation identification, exchanging identification with neighbors, reporting all crimes and suspicious activity to the police and participating in passive patrol in the neighborhood.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Poltics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.