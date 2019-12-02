FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Wilson Heights Neighborhood Watch Association held its annual Christmas party Monday evening at the House of God Church, located at the corner of Wilson Road and North Irby Street in Florence.
Greater Wilson Heights is one of approximately 30 neighborhoods to have organized a neighborhood crime watch since the program began.
Participants' duties including arranging for a home security survey, practicing operation identification, exchanging identification with neighbors, reporting all crimes and suspicious activity to the police and participating in passive patrol in the neighborhood.
