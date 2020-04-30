FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One high school graduations will be held near the end of May outside the Florence Center, the district announced Thursday.
The three high school principals released a letter online to announce the plans for graduation.
The three graduations will take place at 10 a.m. The Wilson High School graduation will take place on Wednesday, May 27; the South Florence High School graduation will take place Thursday, May 28; and the West Florence High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 29.
The drive-in ceremonies will take place outside. They will allow students to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
More details will be announced next week.
MORE TO COME
