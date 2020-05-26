HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics will hold its graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Darlington Raceway.
The 126 graduates and their families will have a drive-in graduation while allowing students to walk across the stage to receive their diploma. Then, following the graduation, the graduates will be invited to take a “victory lap” around the race track in their vehicle.
The graduation ceremony will allow the school to follow all safety precautions and practice social distancing while allowing the graduates to have a ceremony.
The class of 2020 is comprised of students from 31 South Carolina counties and 66 high schools. The class received more than $12 million in scholarship offers.
This fall, the graduates will attend a variety of public and private colleges across the country, including Emory University, Georgetown University and the University of California-Berkeley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.