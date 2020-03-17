Gov. McMaster closes in-house dining in all restaurants because of coronavirus

COLUMBIA— — Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered that all bars and restaurant close in-house service to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The closures were ordered to begin Wednesday.
The order was expected by many leading Columbia restaurateurs.
Kristian Niemi, owner of the fine-dining restaurants Bourbon on Columbia’s Main Street and Black Rooster in West Columbia, said he closed his establishment on Monday.
“We’re bleeding it out slowly,” he said. “We should just go ahead and close and then get a plan.”
He said governments from the president on down have been sending “mixed messages” about whether patrons should continue to go to bars and restaurants with precautions, or stay away.
“It’s frustrating,” he said.
The governor had an hour-long conference call with members of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association Tuesday, the organization’s chairman Bobby Williams said.
“Things are terrible for everybody, but the restaurants are really going to be suffering,” said Williams, CEO of the local Lizard’s Thicket restaurant chain.
Williams said his business is down about 25 percent over last year. But unlike many restaurants, his string of stores has a vibrant carry-out and drive-thru business.
Other restaurants have bigger declines, he said.
“Another restaurant group said that they were down 40 percent,” he said.
Another longtime Columbia restaurant, Yesterdays, said it was planning to close in-house dining before Sunday, and focus on delivery and curbside pickup.
“Where now we might have three servers and one driver, we might now have three drivers and reassign a server.”
Niemi said his options for curbside pickup and delivery are limited because of his upscale fare.
“It depends on the menu,” he said. “If you do sandwiches you can do that. My restaurants are sit-down-experience menus. One shoe doesn’t fit all.”
