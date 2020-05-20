FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be the featured speaker at the West Florence High School graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will take place Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Florence Center, 3300 West Radio Drive.
West Florence Principal Matt Dowdell said he was thrilled that McMaster would be speaking to his graduating class.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gov. McMaster as our speaker this year,” Dowdell said. “These students have worked so hard the last four years and this makes graduation that much more special for them during a difficult time. We cannot wait to celebrate with them as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma.”
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that he was happy to be able to hold an in-person ceremony to send off the class of 2020.
“We are very proud of the class of 2020 and the way that they have persevered the last few months,” O’Malley said. “They will remember their senior year forever and we are grateful to Gov. McMaster for taking time to be a part of making that memory for the seniors at West Florence.”
Henry McMaster said that he looked forward to speaking at West Florence’s graduation ceremony and offered his congratulations to all Florence One Schools seniors.
“The class of 2020 will be a memorable one for many reasons, but I believe they will be most appropriately remembered for their successes after high school and not for the circumstances under which they graduated,” McMaster said. “I’m excited to join West Florence High School’s senior class for this important celebration.”
