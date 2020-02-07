FLORENCE, S.C. — Glynn Willis will be running to retain an at-large seat on the Florence City Council.
Willis announced his intention to seek re-election on Friday morning.
"Today I am announcing for re-election to Florence City Council," Willis said. "I will file in March to run for one of two seats, at-large, in the June Democratic primary for my third term on city council."
He added that if he is reelected he will continue to concentrate on constituent service, public safety, economic development, quality-of-life issues and infrastructure needs, including neighborhood storm water drainage improvements.
He has served two terms on the city council.
Willis served in an at-large seat from 2010 to 2014. However, he was defeated by Councilman George D. Jebaily in the race for that seat in 2014.
Willis then ran for and was elected to one of the other at-large seats on the council in the 2016 election.
During his second tenure on the council, Willis graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Advanced Training Institute.
Prior to his election to the council in 2010, Willis served on the planning commissions of the city and Florence County from 1996 to 2010.
Willis currently works as a Realtor for Adams Outdoor Realty where he manages real estate assets throughout the Pee Dee region. He also previously worked as a law enforcement officer and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
Willis also graduated from Wingate University and Coker University.
At 17, Willis served on the Chesterfield Rescue Squad.
His father, J.C., previously served as the mayor of Chesterfield.
Willis also currently serves on the boards of Central United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army, the Florence County Disabilities Foundation and the Pee Dee Center for Volunteer Service, and the United Negro College Fund Gala Committee.
He is married to Sandra Barefoot Willis and the couple have two children.
Willis joins Chaquez T. McCall, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, and Osbbie Scipio in the Democratic primary for two at-large seat on the council.
The Florence City Council consists of seven members: three council members elected from geographic districts, three elected from the city as a whole, and the mayor who is also selected by the whole city.
Elections for these seats are divided into two cycles. The three geographic seats and one at-large seat are elected every four years and were elected in 2018. The remaining seats, two at-large and the mayor, are elected every four years and are up for election in 2020.
Octavia Williams-Blake was reelected to other at-large seat. Williams-Blake, a member of the council since 2008, previously confirmed that she would not be running.
