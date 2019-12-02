FLORENCE, S.C. – The House of Hope is looking for the community's help to construct a 12-tiny-home village on its campus.
The organization will host a 12 Hours of Giving event on #GivingTuesday to raise funds for the project.
The event will include live DJs from iHeart Media from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. at Soule Cafe and a live phone bank from the Florence City Center also from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To make donations, a person can call 843-665-3030.
In the spirit of the 12 Days of Christmas, the House of Hope also has made a wish list of 12 items, including a playground, an upgrade of the organization's kitchen and security, furniture for the homes, an organic garden, bus passes from PDRTA, life skills/job training for each resident, computers to access the internet for job applications, childcare and parenting classes, a laundry room and improved access for the disabled.
The House of Hope announced earlier this year that it was considering the construction of a village of 12 tiny houses next door to the its headquarters at 1020 W. Darlington St. in Florence.
Phase I of the project would include the construction of 12 sponsored houses for women and children. Each of the 12 houses would have a full bath, a bed, a pull-out couch, a dorm-style refrigerator, a microwave and a sink.
The houses would be 16 feet by 20 feet for a total square footage of 320.
Bryan Braddock, the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, said this is about the size of a hotel room.
The houses would fill a gap in the care of Florence’s homeless.
The length of time in the 12 tiny houses would between 12 to 18 months to provide families the opportunity to save money and make a smoother transition.
There are emergency shelters, including the House of Hope’s Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, that take people in for up to 30 days. There is also a long-term facility that accepts only men.
