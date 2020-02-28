FLORENCE, S.C. — State Sen. Gerald Malloy and State Rep. Roger Kirby have added to former Vice President Joe Biden's endorsement lead in the Pee Dee.
The Biden campaign announced the endorsements of Malloy and Kirby along with several others Friday afternoon.
“I was proud to support Senator Biden’s run for president in 2008, I was proud to lead the effort to draft Vice President Biden in 2016, and I am proud to support him in this race, the most important election of our lifetimes," Malloy said in a media advisory. "Joe Biden’s history with the state is far deeper than politics or campaigns. This primary is an opportunity to make our mark on this process and catapult the vice president out of the Palmetto State and into the Democratic nomination — and the White House. It is my pleasure to join my friend, Congressman Clyburn, in endorsing Joe Biden.”
Malloy, a Democrat, represents District 29 in the South Carolina Senate. The district includes most of Darlington and Marlboro counties along with portions of Chesterfield and Lee counties.
Kirby, a Democrat, represents District 61 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. That district includes southern Florence County and northwestern Marion County.
Malloy and Kirby join state Sen. Kevin L. Johnson and state Rep. Robert Williams as Democratic members of the South Carolina General Assembly to endorse Biden.
Williams endorsed Biden last September.
Johnson, whose district includes two small parts of Florence County, also previously endorsed Biden in the election cycle.
U.S. House member Jim Clyburn endorsed Biden on Wednesday.
Florence County Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley and several county council members from Williamsburg County have also endorsed Biden.
As has former gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis. Willis previously endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris from California in the race before she dropped out.
Also endorsing Biden is Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, a candidate for Florence City Council.
State Reps. Terry Alexander and Cezar McKnight endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont in April 2019.
Hartsville City Councilman Tre' Gammage endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.
Pat Henegan, a state representative from Marlboro County, also endorsed Harris from California.
Florence County Democratic Chairwoman Mattie Thomas endorsed businessman Tom Steyer.
State Reps. Jackie Hayes and Lucas Atkinson have not made endorsements during the Democratic primary. Neither has state Sen. Kent Williams or Sen. Ronnie Sabb.
The remaining members of the federal and state legislative delegation from the Pee Dee are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.