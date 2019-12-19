FLORENCE, S.C. – Georgia Pacific is donating 10,000 meals to Harvest Hope to help feed families in the Pee Dee this holiday season. This donation is to help feed some of the 89,560 individuals facing hunger around the Pee Dee.
“We are always so grateful for the support of our community partners like Georgia Pacific,” said Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope CEO. “This generous donation is going to provide hope around the table to so many this holiday season.”
The holidays are the busiest time for Harvest Hope – seeing numbers double, and sometimes triple. The food bank relies on the support and donations of community members and partners to help feed neighbors in need.
“Georgia-Pacific’s Dixie Darlington team is thankful for all the work that Harvest Hope Food Bank does to make a difference for families in our community, and we are pleased to be able to partner with them in their work,” said Abraham Adkins, plant director for the Dixie plant.
