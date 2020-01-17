LAKE CITY, S.C. — Moore Farms Botanical Garden will hold a tea party in March at the garden, a new event that it hopes will become a springtime tradition for the area.
The full-service afternoon tea is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. March 14 at the meticulously landscaped botanical garden.
Tickets are $20, which includes admission for one adult and one child. The cost is $5 per additional child.
Leigh Collins, Moore Farms Botanical Garden event coordinator, said she has always associated a garden setting with an upscale tea party.
“I envision little girls and boys all dressed up in their Sunday best with Mom or Grandma under a beautiful tent with crystal chandeliers, lots of pink flowers, sipping afternoon tea,” Collins said. “The menu will be much like a true tea service, with guests sharing a tier of sandwiches, Southern biscuits and sweet desserts.
“The menu is catered for both adults and children. We want our guests to experience what a high tea would be like, but with a Southern flair.”
Visitors will use antique cups and saucers. Collins has visited antique stores across South Carolina to collect the dainty pieces. Each visitor will sit down to a unique cup and saucer. “There will be princesses here that day roaming and taking pictures with our visitors, and each girl and boy will leave with a special gift from the garden,” she said. “I hope that this event becomes a spring tradition for everyone that attends.”
Tickets are on sale now. Call 843-210-7592 to register, or visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/gardentea-party/.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is at 100 New Zion Road in Lake City.
