JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Health Care Partners of South Carolina held its 40th Anniversary Gala at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach in late September.
The celebration was a tribute to its four decades of providing primary and preventative health care to Florence, Marion and Horry Counties.
Keynote speakers included Lathran Woodard, CEO of the SC Primary Health Care Association and board chair for the National Association of Community Health Centers, and Rep. Danny Davis from the 7th Congressional District of Illinois.
“I am proud that we have not altered from the vision our founding fathers had for our organization … of providing quality and affordable health care to all patients regardless of their ability to pay and to do so with compassion and respect,” HCPSC CEO Jim Eubanks said.
Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring HCPSC Founding Director Marvin Stevenson; Dr. Jeanne Halyard, MD; and board vice chair Yvonne Davis were presented for their contributions and continued dedication.
“Our goal for the next forty years and beyond is to continue to foster the communities in which we serve, where all individuals reach their highest potential by reducing healthcare disparities, empowering individuals to make healthy choices and advocating for services that improve quality of life,” Eubanks said.
The health care group, a federally qualified health center, currently operates in three – soon to be four – locations in Conway, Marion and Johnsonville.
Their services include adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, mental health and substance use disorder counseling, dental, laboratory services and pharmacy.
