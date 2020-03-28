FLORENCE, S.C. — Being a funeral director in the time of COVID-19 is business as usual, except where it isn't.
On the downside, funeral homes are at the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to being able to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), much of which is the same that is used by medical workers.
On the upside, families have been understanding about the limitations they face and are scheduling around them.
"We're careful when doing preparations with families," said Stacey Powell with Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence.
The staff works to make sure everything the public can encounter in the funeral home is cleaned and sanitized, she said.
Social distancing — keeping six feet between people and limiting the number of people who gather at one time — is another thing.
"We're really struggling with that, not having full funeral service in the chapel," Powell said.
Toward that end, Powell said, there will be many memorial services that take place after the threat of the virus has passed.
"We actually have one already scheduled after the restriction is lifted," said J. Lawrence "Chippa" Smith II with Smith Funeral Home in Florence. "Their church has closed down to stop the spread of the virus and once they reopen we are going ahead and having a funeral service for that family."
"When people are mourning everybody wants to show their love and support," Smith said.
Smith Funeral Home limits funerals to 50 people and uses staff to seat them in the chapel and make sure they're spaced out.
"I believe the families we are serving in our community are really understanding of how they can help stop the virus, which is having private funerals, having 50 people at a funeral," Smith said.
Long before COVID-19 funeral directors and embalmers took precautions to prevent the spread of any contaminants from bodies.
"Except now we're doubly careful and we're struggling to get enough emergency supplies," Powell said. "We're far down on the list to get emergency equipment so we're having trouble getting masks and gowns."
"Even embalming fluid is on back order," Powell said. "The shortage of Clorox wipes and Lysol is affecting us as well."
Powell said that during a time of social distancing and working remotely her funeral home is working with a skeleton crew.
"It is a concern because we're all small business and have a limited number of employees. We're essential employees," Powell said.
The attendants hired to help with funerals are also a concern for the funeral home.
"Those people are generally elderly so we can't call on them; we aren't going to expose our retired folks to danger," she said.
