LAKE CITY, S.C. — Leon Burgess has been named Florence School District 3’s interim director of college and career readiness.
Burgess has served as the career and technology administrator at Lake City High School since 2015.
Some of Burgess' duties in his new job will include managing relationships between District 3 and higher education and working with a school-level collaboration team to refine a learning plan for students that seamlessly integrates high school and post-secondary education.
In addition, he will advocate for dual enrollment and early college to the higher education partnership and help navigate the higher education culture, apprenticeships, internships and work-based learning experiences. He also will conduct periodic meetings with parents and students concerning career and college pathways.
Burgess has served as an assistant principal at Ronald E. McNair Middle School and South Florence High School, as well as an adjunct instructor at Florence-Darlington Technical College and Williamsburg Technical College. He also was a teacher at Lake City High and Cheraw High School.
Burgess earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of education degree from Francis Marion University. He earned an administrative certification from Winthrop University.
