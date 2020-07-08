LAKE CITY, S.C. – The city council in Lake City, in partnership with the Lake City Housing Authority, S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby and S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb, will host a free mask giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center at 410 W. Main St.
The masks will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
An additional free giveaway will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the parking lot of the Lake City Senior Center for those not able to make it to Thursday’s event.
For more information, contact the city of Lake City at 843-374-5421.
