MARION, S.C. -- MUSC Health has partnered with Health Care Partners of SC to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing during the month of June for Marion County.
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center will host testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23.
Health Care Partners of South Carolina’s location on 145 Palmetto Pointe Road will host testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 4, June 11, June 18 and June 25. No pre-registration or appointment is necessary.
Must have valid identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.