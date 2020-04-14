FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina State Rep. Terry Alexander will never forget the voice of Florence activist Freddie Jollie.
Jollie died early Tuesday morning.
Alexander remembered Jollie's voice being very heavy in tone and agreed that his voice was sort of like that of James Earl Jones.
Alexander said Jollie was the person that hired him for his first job.
Jollie headed the then-Florence Community Action Agency and hired Alexander to be the organization's youth development coordinator.
Jollie also hired Tim Waters to work for the organization. Waters served for 21 years as the Weed and Seed director and a grant writer.
As as a youth development coordinator, Alexander said, he got to do some things that he wouldn't have gotten to do at some other agencies.
But more than the experience, Alexander said, Jollie taught him "how to care" and was something of a mentor to him.
Waters said Jolley was like a father to him.
He said Jolley taught him how to be a community activist. Waters added that Jolley showed him the value of going into the community and working to help rather than sitting behind a desk.
He remembered Jollie as someone with a heart and soul who worked for "the least of these" — Alexander's expression for the poorest and least represented members of the community — including taking money out of his own pocket to keep people out of jail or to provide a family with food.
Alexander eventually left Jollie's agency to work for Congressman Robin Talon's office.
Talon, a Democrat, represented Congressional District 6, which formerly included all of the Pee Dee, from 1982 to 1993. He decided not to run for reelection in 1992 after the district was converted into a majority-minority district.
Alexander remembered Jollie telling him to make sure that he was helping someone.
Even as he moved up the political ladder from the Florence County Council to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Alexander said, he continued to work on behalf of the organization Jollie founded to make sure the power company or the city did not turn the water or the lights off on people that the organization was working to help.
Alexander served on the Florence County Council from 1990 to 2006 and has served in the House since then.
Alexander also could look forward to a call from Jollie if he supported something that Jollie didn't agree with.
"You need to look at that again," Jollie would tell him.
Funeral arrangement for Jollie have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.