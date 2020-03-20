FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will continue online for the rest of the semester.
At the governor's news conference Thursday, he conveyed his expectations that online instruction at the state's public universities will continue through the remainder of the semester.
Consequently, FMU, in conjunction with other public universities around the state, has decided to postpone graduation ceremonies. This will not affect the ability of graduating students to receive their degrees at the end of the semester.
A decision on a new date for graduation will be made at the appropriate time.
Additionally, FMU will join other universities in South Carolina and the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education in addressing student’s financial arrangements with regard to housing and dining services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.