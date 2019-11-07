FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is taking another step toward making high-quality higher education accessible with the establishment of a new financial award aimed at next fall’s incoming freshmen.
The new FMU Freshman Supplement will make it possible for all freshmen who are South Carolina residents, and who have demonstrated financial need, to cover the cost of all tuition and fees during their first year at the university.
The supplement will pay the difference between a student’s first-year tuition and fees and all federal grants, state scholarships, institutional scholarships, stipends and other external awards a student might receive. The amount of the supplement available to each student will vary depending upon the other awards and scholarships received.
FMU President Fred Carter said the freshman supplement is a logical next step for the university.
“Opening the door to a quality university education has been FMU’s mission since its founding 50 years ago, and it’s no less a part of whom we are today,” Carter said. “Helping students with demonstrated need overcome those hurdles is one of the most critical things we do. It’s why we established the First Generation Fund last year, and it’s why we’re creating the FMU Freshman Supplement now.”
FMU launched the First Generation Fund last year. It’s designed to provide resources for students who are the first in their family to attend college. Donate or find out more at: fmarion.edu/firstgen/
The deadline for freshmen enrolling in the fall of 2020 to meet the initial requirements for the FMU Freshman Supplemental Award is Feb. 1, 2020.
