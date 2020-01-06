Francis Marion University's Kassab Art Gallery to host new exhibit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s Adele Kassab Art Gallery, located in the Hyman Fine Arts Center is hosting its first exhibition of the new year: "Dereliction: Changing Structures," by Pamela Winegard.
The exhibit, which examines the narratives between community members and the places they inhabit through metaphorical landscapes and other measures, will be on display until Feb. 20 and open to viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
"Dereliction" has been acclaimed for its commentary on nostalgia, transience, permanence, heritage, to illustrate fractured relationships.
Winegrard is an award-winning mixed media artist and printmaker. She was inducted into the National Association of Women Artist in New York City in 2015 and was the 2012 Artist in Residence at the McColl Center for Visual Art in Charlotte, North Carolina.
