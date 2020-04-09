FLORENCE, S.C. – Students will be offered a choice in grading systems for the spring, late spring and summer I semesters, Francis Marion University announced this week.
Students can choose between the regular grading system and a satisfactory/unsatisfactory system on a class-by-class basis.
FMU is allowing students the option as a result of the disruption to classes and academic work caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
FMU announced the decision Wednesday evening.
To opt into the satisfactory/unsatisfactory system for the spring semester, students must contact their instructor by 5 p.m. Monday, April 20.
For the late spring semester, students must contact instructors by 5 p.m. May 15. For Summer I, students must decide by 5 p.m. Monday, June 8.
Decisions made at this point are final and cannot be reversed.
In a letter from the Registrar’s Office, graduate students should talk to their program coordinators regarding the applicability of this policy to professional programs. The letter said students might want to discuss the decision with the instructor or an adviser because it might be to their advantage to stay with the regular grading system.
Receiving a satisfactory score will fulfill grade requirements in all general education courses and allow students to progress to the next course in a sequence.
The satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading system will not count toward calculating grade-point averages, but it will count for credit hours.
The satisfactory score will be assigned for regular grades of C or above. The unsatisfactory score will be assigned for regular grades of D or F.
To ask any questions about the optional grading system, contact the Registrar’s Office at 843-661-1175 or registrar@fmarion.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.