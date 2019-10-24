FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University celebrated its 50th anniversary Wednesday night by honoring its founding faculty and staff at the Performing Arts Center.
The Founders’ Dinner is part of a series of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Francis Marion University.
Francis Marion honored 15 individuals who were part of the original faculty and staff with a frame that include pictures of the General Francis Marion statue and the plaque containing their names.
During the event, former Provost Richard Chapman and current President Fred Carter spoke, and guests watched a video on the inception and history of Francis Marion.
“Our campus, our university is a wonderful place, and I think most of our faculty would agree that we’re delighted to be able to pick up the mantle you’ve given us and carry it into the future,” Carter said.
Carter told honorees that the university never lost sight of the original purpose of Francis Marion.
“Forty-eight percent of the men and women on that campus today are from the Pee Dee region," Carter said. “Forty-three percent of our students are first-generation college students. We know why were created, and we still focus on that mission.”
Jane Katcham, one of the honored guests, was married to the former chairman of the fine arts department, Adrian Katcham.
“It was very enjoyable and very thoughtful of the university to do this for us, and it’s such a privilege to see many of these people I don’t ever see,” Jane said. “It was a very successful evening, I think.”
The next event FMU will hold for its 50th anniversary will be Doug Day, a celebration of FMU’s founding president, Doug Smith.
Doug Day will be Nov. 14 at the Griffin Athletic Complex.
Other 50th anniversary events include an all-FMU concert by the Florence Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 10 and a gala on April 7 at the Performing Arts Center.
