FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University conferred 298 degrees Saturday morning during the fall 2019 commencement ceremony at the Smith University Center gymnasium.
The graduating class was the third-largest fall class in FMU history. Of the 298 graduates, 76 were awarded graduate degrees.
Thirty-seven graduates received Latin honors. Three graduates received university honors: Rhyli D. Burke, Luke Fennell and Michala Kitchen.
FMU also awarded honorary degrees to civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers Jr., veteran educator Marilyn K. Chapman, and well-known auctioneer and civic leader Bill Yonce.
Sellers, a retired president of Vorhees College and veteran civil rights activist, was the commencement speaker.
Sellers encouraged graduates to hold fast to their dreams.
“Will your eyes remain open to the dreams and ideals you hold so precious today?” Sellers said. “Keep hope alive. I was raised to believe in the power of dreams and visions. In fact, I believe, and that belief has fortified my confidence and determination on many occasions.”
Sellers cited the difficulties that his generation faced while fighting for equality during the civil rights movement. Sellers said the young people who joined the movement, including himself, put their lives on the line and traded their personal walks for a chance to effect change.
Though it has been nearly 50 years after the Orangeburg Massacre, South Carolina is still not beyond the issue of race, Sellers said. However, Sellers encouraged students to be involved in civic engagement and not take a backseat.
“Today, ladies and gentlemen is the beginning, only the beginning,” Sellers said. “Today is the beginning of your journey into excellence. Work hard. Dream big.”
FMU President Fred Carter told graduates Saturday morning that they have something to be proud of when finishing their curriculum at the university.
“Nothing here is given academically – everything here is earned,” Carter said. “This matriculation process costs you thousands of hours of lectures and labs; hundreds of examinations, papers and presentations; and now all this work is culminating in the knowledge the graduates have acquired.”
Carter reminded graduates that FMU is their home and the faculty is their extended family. Carter ended his remarks by wishing the graduates good luck in their future endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.