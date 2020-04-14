FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University Office of Admissions has not skipped a beat in continuing its services online after the university moved to online instruction.
FMU moved to online instruction in mid-March after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster directed universities to move to online instruction.
Fred Carter, FMU president, said that for the past 21 years, he has been delighted at the faculty’s accomplishments, but what the faculty has achieved in the last month is phenomenal.
“Our admissions office is now recruiting next year’s class virtually while our financial aid office is processing scholarship, loan and other assistance applications electronically,” Carter said. “Although many of these folks are working from home through telecommuting, their efforts are as diligent as ever, and our applications are up substantially for the fall. Our enrollments for the summer terms are doing remarkably well.”
The admissions office is hosting virtual admissions meetings through Zoom.
Jamie Freeman, director of admissions, said many of their processes were already online prior to the university going online. Prospective students apply through an online application and can submit inquiries via the university’s website.
Freeman said a major adjustment for the office has been creating a virtual experience for students that replicates what they would experience on a campus tour or during on-campus events.
“While there nothing that can replace those in-person experiences, we have outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and student diplomats who truly care and have made themselves available in any way,” Freeman said. “The commitment has not changed, and our team is willing to meet the student where they are and through which ever communication tool that serves them best.”
With creating a virtual experience for students, FMU also hosted its last open house of the year online.
Potential students viewed a video presentation that included a video tour of the university narrated by FMU alumnus John Sweeney, testimonials from students and information from faculty and staff.
“The faculty has just been so responsive,” Freeman said. “We have wonderful faculty members. Throughout this pandemic that we are all navigating together, they’ve just been so supportive of admissions and responding to the needs of prospective students.”
The virtual open house was well attended and on par with usual in-person events, Freeman said.
For the past three years, FMU has increased its enrollment nearly 13%. This year, applications for the fall is 9.56% higher than enrollment this time last year.
Last year, the university had the largest class in the university’s history, and Carter said he is looking forward to continuing to build onto that trend.
Though the admissions office looks slightly different right now, the FMU community has rallied and has been very supportive, Freeman said.
“No one has COVID-19 in their resume, but you would not know,” Freeman said. “Our leaders have not skipped a beat. It’s just wonderful to be surrounded by individuals who care and want to see students stay on their path to success.”
