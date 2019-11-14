JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Four people were arrested Thursday morning when Florence County Sheriff's deputies searched a residence in The Neck community of lower Florence County.
When deputies arrived at 601 Mack’s Lake Road early Thursday morning found 14 people sleeping at the residence, including two who were sleeping in a car and using a toaster to keep the car warm, according to a release on the investigation.
Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the "location was the target of numerous citizen complaints alleging large scale drug use and distribution to persons in the Johnsonville area."
"Investigators of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office had begun investigating this location approximately two month prior and were able to make controlled purchase of methamphetamines resulting in arrest warrants for Mike Powell and Megan Powell (24, of 601 Macks Lake Road)," Kirby said of the investigation.
Two of the people present at the home when deputies arrived, Richard Grey, 44, of 5113 Screwpin Road, Bleheime, and James Powell 48, of 653 First Neck Road, Johnsonville, had active warrants out for their arrest.
Mike Powell is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Megan Powell is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, according to the release.
