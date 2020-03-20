FLORENCE, S.C. — Four Pee Dee legislators face challenges to retain their seats in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Sens. Gerald Malloy, Ronnie Sabb, and Kevin Johnson, and Rep. Lucas Atkinson had opponents listed on the website of the South Carolina Election Commission as of Friday afternoon.
Sabb, whose district includes all of Williamsburg County and a small portion of Florence County, faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Manley Marvell Collins of Berkeley County to win the Democratic nomination for the Senate District 32 seat.
Atkinson, whose district includes most of Marion County, faces Miko Pickett in the Democratic primary for the House District 57 seat.
Malloy, a Democrat whose district includes most of Darlington and Marlboro counties, faces Republican J.D. Chaplin in the general election for Senate District 29.
Kevin Johnson, a Democrat whose district includes two small parts of western Florence and a small part of southeastern Darlington, faces Republican Leon Winn of Sumter County in the general election for Senate District 36.
Other incumbents currently facing opposition include Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican, who faces Democrat William H. "Cowboy" Williams and Libertarian Larry Guy Hammond, to retain the Congressional District 7 seat.
Melissa Watson has also indicated she plans to run for the Democratic nomination but has not yet filed with the election commission.
Republican Angie Stone Godbold has filed to run against incumbent Republican Bobby Kilgo for Darlington County Council District 1.
Also, Republican Jerry Wayne Yarborough Jr. has filed to run for Florence County Council District 4. The seat is now held by Democrat Mitchell Kirby. Kirby said he had filed Friday.
Democrat Tony Chavis faces Republican Michael August for Darlington County sheriff.
There may be others to yet to file in this race.
Other competitive races according to the election commission's website will include mayor of Florence, two at-large seats on the Florence City Council, and Florence sheriff.
Three people, Democrats George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin and Republican Bryan Braddock have filed to run for mayor.
Six people, five Democrats and one Republican, have filed for city council seats. The Democrats are incumbent Democrat Glynn F. Willis, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Joseph Fleming, Chaquez McCall and Osbbie Scipio. The Republican is John Sweeney.
Republicans T.J. Joye and Glenn Kirby and Democrat Darrin Yarborough have filed for Florence County sheriff.
Incumbents to file that do not currently face opposition include state Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., Greg Hembree and Kent Williams and state Reps. Pat Henegan, Jackie Hayes, Terry Alexander, Phillip Lowe, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Jay Jordan, and Cezar McKnight.
In Florence County, County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, County Councilmen Roger Poston and Kent C. Caudle, Clerk of Court Doris Poulos O'Hara, Coroner Keith Von Lutcken, and Treasurer Laurie Walsh Carpenter have filed.
In Darlington County, County Council members Joyce W. Thomas, Le Flowers, and Lewis Brown, Auditor Margaret R. Rogers, Clerk of Court Scott B. Suggs, and Coroner J. Todd Hardee have all filed.
Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers has also filed.
