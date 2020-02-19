FLORENCE, S.C. — Savings from the second penny sales tax may lead to more roads being repaved in Florence.
On the agenda for Thursday's meeting of the Florence County Council is the second reading of Ordinance No. 20-2019/20 which, if approved by the council, would allocate savings on road improvements to five projects in the city of Florence.
The ordinance notes that the 2013 referendum question included several road improvements in the city of Florence and that the city has informed the county that the projects are fully funded and a savings of $1.107 million will result.
The city requests that the county allocate the savings to the resurfacing of Celebration Boulevard, Dozier Boulevard, Pettigrew, Frank Monroe Drive, and to place a traffic-calming device on Rosewood Drive.
Resurfacing Celebration Boulevard is expected to cost $557,000, Dozier Boulevard $285,000, Pettigrew $80,000, and Frank Monroe Drive $150,000. Placing a traffic-calming device on Rosewood Drive is expected to cost $35,000.
The second penny sales tax was approved by Florence County voters on Nov. 5, 2013.
At Thursday's meeting, the council is also expected to unveil the name of "Project 4000-3," one of two economic development projects making its way through the council's approval process.
The ordinance approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the company is up for third and final reading along with an ordinance making property owned by the company part of a joint industrial park with Marion County.
The project is expected to result in an investment of $70 million and the creation of 47 new jobs.
The agenda for the meeting does not list the name of the company but does describe it as a Delaware limited liability company.
Also, on the agenda for the meeting are resolutions recognizing the Timmonsville 12 and under football all-star team for winning a championship, authorizing the abandonment and closing of Millborough Lane near Coward, authorizing the abandonment and closing of Truluck and Silver Wood Lanes near Lake City, adopting a hazard-mitigation plan (this is required by FEMA), and amending county policy manual regarding the vehicle collision review board.
The agenda also contains third readings of ordinances amending the county zoning ordinance and providing for the issuance and sale of up $22 million in bonds to be used for economic development.
On the agenda for second reading is an ordinance amending the county's joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include the properties of Projects Chipper and Taylor.
The council is also expected to approve the appointment of Library Director Alan Smith, to approve Jerry M. Keith Jr. and the Rev. Jeff Harris to serve on the Complete Count Committee and to approve the recommendation of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center board to nominate William Hazelwood to its board of directors.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Room 803, the county council chambers, of the Florence County Complex located at 180 N. Irby St.
