HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A former student has filed suit against Coker University and the city of Hartsville after he was temporarily withdrawn from the university and arrested following an allegedly false rape allegation by another student.
An attorney for Cesar Lopez filed the suits in the Darlington County Court of Common Pleas on April 28 against the city of Hartsville, its police department, and three officers and on April 29 against the university and several individuals including five unknown persons identified as John Does 1-5.
Attorneys for the university and the city of Hartsville then sought and received removal of the case to the federal District Court of South Carolina, Florence Division.
Lopez’s claims against the individuals in the university suit were dismissed by stipulation on June 26. His attorneys also filed an amended complaint in the university suit on that same date.
The attorneys argue that the university discriminated against Lopez by charging him with violation of Title IX but not doing the same when the accuser’s allegations proved false, reaching an erroneous outcome in its decision to administratively withdraw Lopez before an investigation, that the university breached its contract with Lopez by not following the procedures outlined in its handbook regarding sexual assault, administrative withdrawals, and Title IX violations, and that if the university did not have a contract with Lopez it was negligent in not following its own policies.
The alleged violations of Title IX are disputed by the university in a motion to dismiss. It also makes several arguments that the other claims should be dismissed.
Lopez’s attorney’s argue that his Fourth Amendment, Eighth Amendment, due process, and equal protection rights were violated by the city and the individuals in several counts of claims, that he was falsely imprisoned, and that the city and its police department were negligent in supervising its police officers.
These accusations are denied in answers filed in federal court. The city also argues that it had probable cause to make the arrest of Lopez and makes several other arguments that his claims should be barred or dismissed.
The allegations stem from an alleged false rape accusation made by Lauren Pearson in late April 2018.
At the time of the allegedly false rape accusation, Lopez, then a 5-foot-10, 140-pound 19 year old sophomore from Richmond Hill, Ga., was a midfielder on the Coker soccer team receiving an academic scholarship.
Richmond Hill is a southern suburb of Savannah which just across the border from South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island.
Statistics available from the Coker University athletics website indicate that Lopez played in 11 games and started nine in 2017. He received two yellow cards that season. He did not play during the 2016 season, according to statistics available on the website.
Pearson was a 5-foot-7 freshman from Cheraw majoring in education. She was a member of the school’s cross country and track and field teams, running in five races with her best time at the South Atlantic Conference Championship meet for the cross country team and 10 races for the track team.
The encounter Pearson would later allege to be rape occurred during the overnight hours of Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, 2018, at a gathering in Room 112 of the Betty Y. and Charles L. Sullivan Jr. Residence Hall.
The encounter between Lopez and Pearson occurred in a bathroom around 4:30 a.m. that morning, according to the amended complaint filed in federal court against the university.
The amended complaint against the university alleges that Pearson returned to the gathering and laughed and joked with friends.
The complaint against the city alleges that Pearson told an officer that she had run from the bathroom, gathered her things and left.
At 6:40 a.m. that morning, Pearson reported that she had been raped to two law enforcement officials from the city of Hartsville at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
The complaint filed against the city alleges that there were plainly inconsistencies in Pearson’s story. It alleges that Person told the officer that she ran from the bathroom before Lopez left and that Pearson told her friends that Lopez had left first, leaving her behind in the shower.
Lopez was then warrantlessly arrested by officers from the Hartsville Police Department.
The complaint against the university notes that the arrest was made prior to the case being assigned to a detective for investigation and prior to any interviews of witnesses.
Later that morning — the amended complaint against the university does not specify a time — the arresting officer obtained a warrant for Lopez’s arrest based on the officer’s sworn statement.
The amended complaint against the university notes that the warrant was issued prior to investigations by the university or the Hartsville Police Department.
Lopez was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping and arrested at 9 a.m. on April 29.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony. Conviction of the crime carries a penalty of not more than 30 years in prison. Kidnapping is also a felony. It also carries a penalty of not more than 30 years in prison if a person is convicted of the crime.
After he was arrested, Lopez was removed from the soccer team and administratively withdrawn from the university. A condition of the withdrawal was that Lopez had to apply to be re-enrolled should his charges be dismissed.
Meanwhile, the Hartsville Police Department assigned the case to a detective who began investigating.
The complaint against the city alleges that Pearson did not respond to police calls for two days after her report but submitted to a polygraph test on May 2. Pearson then attended a meeting on May 3 in which she was charged, according to the complaint.
Lopez remained in jail until May 2 when he posted the $100,000 bond. Media reports that week indicated that Lopez’s parents traveled from Georgia to post his bond.
Pearson’s accusation of rape began to fall apart during the week of April 30.
According to media reports, Lopez’s family retained an attorney who investigated the matter. The attorney later located witnesses who saw Pearson and Lopez “making out.”
The media reports also note the attorney alleged things in Pearson’s past relevant to the accusations she made against Lopez.
According to the amended complaint against the university, Pearson accused two male students of rape the previous semester.
Allegedly, she was seeing a student named “A.E.” during the fall 2017 semester. After A.E. ended their relationship, Pearson allegedly entered into a relationship with another male. She then informed A.E. that the other male had raped her.
A.E. then confronted the other male and learned that the accusation was false. Pearson then allegedly sent a message to A.E. through a friend that she had made up the accusation against the other male.
After reuniting with A.E. and his again ending their association, Pearson then accused A.E. of raping her.
The amended complaint notes that A.E. received a no-contact order and his claims that the accusation was false were not investigated despite university policy and Title IX requirements.
The complaint against the city notes that Pearson informed an officer of her accusations against A.E. but added that nothing meaningful had happened after she made her accusations.
The complaint against the city alleges that Lopez informed the officer that Pearson had made the accusations against A.E. and that they were false. It alleges that the officer ignored this report and the inconsistencies and this resulted in Lopez’s 9 a.m. arrest.
The detective assigned to investigate the case spoke with A.E., who provided evidence of Pearson’s previous false accusations.
Pearson was later arrested on May 4, 2018, and charged with filing a false report. According to records of the Darlington County General Sessions court, Pearson was released on a $10,000 surety bond that day.
Filing a false police report accusing someone else of a felony is a felony and carries a penalty of not more than five years in prison and not more than a $1,000 fine, or both.
Those charges were still pending as of Thursday morning.
The amended complaint filed against the university indicates that Pearson was administratively withdrawn from the university following her arrest.
After Pearson was administratively withdrawn, Lopez was reinstated to the university.
The amended complaint against the university indicates that this was two days after the university learned the allegations were false. Lopez’was cleared of the alleged Title IX violation a week later, according to the amended complaint.
The motion to dismiss filed by the university indicates that Lopez received additional times for his final exams following his release from jail.
He returned to the soccer team in 2018, playing in 19 games, stating 18, recording an assist and two more yellow cards. He has since transferred to Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga. Lopez redshirted during the 2019 season, according to a roster available on the school’s athletics website.
