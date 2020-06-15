FLORENCE, S.C. – After working for 13 years at South Florence High School, Principal Kimberly Mack is now heading on to work for the South Carolina State Department of Education.
Mack will start as the director of the office of school transformation Wednesday.
In her new position, Mack will be working with schools and districts that have deficiencies in accountability, districts that have been taken over by the state and charter schools.
“Of course, it’s all going to be brand new to me in some ways, because I’ve never worked for state government before, so there’s a huge learning curve in some of those processes and procedures,” Mack said. “But in terms of the work of moving schools to the next level, I feel pretty comfortable in leading that.”
Mack will work in Columbia and throughout the state; it’s a different perspective than working within one school.
The closure of the schools due to the pandemic unmasked some inequities in education in the state, Mack said.
“I think this is a critical time to move into this role and to really be on the forefront of solving some of the issues,” Mack said.
Mack has served as an assistant principal in addition to being principal at South Florence. She also has been a parent of three South Florence students; her third child will graduate next school year.
“Thirteen years of being immersed in South Florence culture; it is kind of hard to walk away," Mack said. "I get to still be involved as a parent next year.”
From her children being students to her husband spending time at sporting events and at the school, Mack said her family has spent countless hours at the school.
“I bleed blue and gold,” Mack said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had an experience like what I had in South Florence, the family atmosphere, the faculty and staff there. The students were absolutely awesome. I love those kids and working with their parents.”
In addition to working at South Florence, Mack taught at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland, where she went to high school, and Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington. She also worked as a coordinator of secondary education and a coordinator for teacher evaluation and recruitment at the Darlington County School District.
Mack said she is the type of person who she wants to see education from every aspect. By working in several different positions and moving into this new position, Mack said she is able to see education from several aspects.
“I think I’m going to have a better sense of how everything comes together,” Mack said. “How it goes here all the way to impacting another student.”
