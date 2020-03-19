FLORENCE, S.C. – Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley revealed Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Beasley, the executive director at the United Nations World Food Programme, returned home last weekend from a trip to Canada. He told WBTW that he was tested Monday at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence and received the positive result on Thursday afternoon.
Beasley, 63, who is from Society Hill in Darlington County, posted the news on his Facebook page Thursday evening.
“Dear Friends and Colleagues,” he began in his post. “I want you to be among the first to know that in the past few hours I have received confirmation, after testing, that I have the Covid-19 virus. I began feeling unwell this past weekend after returning to my home in the United States from an official visit to Canada and I took an early decision to go into self-quarantine, five days ago.”
So far, Beasley continued, his symptoms have been relatively light, and he said he is “in good spirits.”
“I am lucky to be close to my family and I have access to excellent medical support.” Beasley wrote. “I am now urgently working with my team at WFP to trace back anyone, who I might have been in close contact with at a time when I was unaware of my infection. We have already started the process of reaching out to alert each and every one of them so that they are made aware that there is a risk that they too may be infected with the virus.
“Like so many of you at WFP, I have had to change my pattern of work and join meetings remotely from my own home in South Carolina. It is my full intention to continue working and joining all of you virtually on a regular basis, throughout the period of self-isolation that I must now strictly observe.”
Life must go on, Beasley wrote, “and the World Food Programme must continue to do the work that makes all of us so proud as we bring food assistance to the many millions across the world who depend on us for help. I have a strong team of leaders around me and I have an incredible team of staff members in more than 80 countries around the globe. I am certain that you will continue to step up and do what needs to be done while I recover.
“Best wishes,
“David”
Beasley served as governor of South Carolina from 1995 to 1999 and was one of the youngest in the state’s history. He received his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from the University of South Carolina, and he taught at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. He is married to the former Mary Wood Payne and is the father of four children.
Beasley has been the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme since March 2017. He guides the WFP in meeting urgent food needs while championing longer-term solutions to food insecurity and hunger.
WPF is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in approximately 80 nations.
