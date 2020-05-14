COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Florence County sheriff's officer has been indicted by a state grand jury.
The indictment of former sheriff’s Lt. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 48, was announced Thursday by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Fuleihan was indicted on two counts: misconduct in office and bribery in violation of the state's ethics act.
On the misconduct charge, Fuleihan is accused of providing aid, counsel, comfort, assistance, protection, and sensitive law enforcement information to help an individual or individuals he knew were engaged in illegal gambling and related criminal activities from Jan. 1, 2013, to March 31.
The penalty for a violation of common law misconduct in office is up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court, or both. This crime is a misdemeanor.
On the ethics act charge, Fuleihan is accused of directly and indirectly demanding and receiving value for himself from an individual or individuals conducting illegal gambling and related criminal activities, in return for his assistance, protection, aid, counsel, and access to sensitive law enforcement information, which he provided to them.
The penalty for a violation of the ethics act is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of not more than $10,000. A person convicted of this offense is also permanently disqualified from being a public official. This crime is a felony.
Fuleihan had served as a Florence County sheriff’s deputy since 1995. Florence County interim Sheriff William Barnes dismissed Fuleihan from his position prior to his arrest on a state grand jury warrant by agents from the State Law Enforcement Division and Homeland Security Investigations division on April 2
The investigation into Fuleihan began with a request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office after it received information about Fuleihan’s alleged involvement in illegal gaming.
The joint federal and state case was conducted with a partnership of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Homeland Security Investigations, the South Carolina Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Fuleihan is the second member of the Florence County Sheriff's Office to be arrested by agents from the State Law Enforcement Division in the past few years.
William Kenney Boone, Florence County’s sheriff since 2004 and an employee of the sheriff’s office since 1987, was arrested by state law enforcement agents and suspended on April 24, 2019. Boone pleaded guilty in January to charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.
Boone was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay approximately $17,000 in restitution by Judge William A. McKinnon in January. He was later sentenced to up to a year in jail after McKinnon found Boone had violated his probation by, in the presence of his wife, hitting a cat with a baseball bat, inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on the animal. Boone was previously jailed for violating his bond on the charges related to the incident involving his wife. Boone reportedly visited a Florence-area gym that his wife also goes to.
