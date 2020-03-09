FLORENCE, S.C. — The troubles of former Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone received a mention Sunday night on an HBO late night talk show.
Boone was mentioned twice on "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver.
Two minutes into the segment, Oliver replayed a public service announcement filmed in 2008 in which Boone implored parents to talk to their children about using illegal drugs.
"What are you doing?" Oliver asked about the announcement. "That is so magnificently weird. I want 900 more versions of that PSA where Kenney Boone implores us to talk about other things."
Oliver then used several examples, all of which rhymed with drugs, like slugs, rugs and pugs.
The last of these featured a picture edited to make it look like Boone was holding one of the small dogs.
"People, I'm begging you, talk to your kids about pugs," Oliver said imitating Boone. "They said one lick wouldn't hurt. They lied."
Later, Oliver returned to Boone about 11 minutes into the segment to illustrate that some sheriffs do not like to be questioned about their activities.
The show replayed a portion of one of the allegedly threatening voicemails Boone left during the summer of 2018 for former Florence County finance director Kevin Yokim.
"Kevin? Kenney Boone again," Boone said in the voicemail. "I don't know what your deal is putting your nose into other people's business. ... Now all of the sudden you want to question things that I do. You little nerdy, uh, intelligent bastard. ... I'm telling you: Payback is going to be hell. I promise you. Thank you."
"Yes, Kenney, that's fantastic," Oliver said of Boone's voicemail. "I would give anything to hear the next voicemail he left for that guy."
Oliver went on to offer a hypothetical voicemail Boone would leave to follow up the previous voicemail.
Then, Oliver said his staff reached out to Boone's lawyers and were told that Boone's lawyers dispute the authenticity of the voicemails.
"You know, the one where he says he's Kenney Boone while sounding exactly like Kenney Boone," Oliver said.
Boone left the allegedly threatening voicemail for Yokim after Yokim apparently questioned some of Boone's spending habits. After Yokim's question's, Boone switched his inappropriate spending to an account outside of Yokim's oversight.
Oliver added that ideally he would have discussed the difference of opinion with Boone himself but added that Boone was currently in jail. He then noted that Boone pleaded guilty in January to an embezzlement charge.
"Which reminds me," Oliver continued. "Talk to your kids about embezzlement."
Boone was jailed last week after a judge determined he had violated the conditions of his bond by visiting a Florence gym that his wife goes to.
Boone has posted two different bonds on two sets of charges. Both of these bonds have conditions of no contact with his wife.
According to warrants issued by the State Law Enforcement Division, Boone is alleged to have, in the presence of his wife, hit a cat with a baseball bat, inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on the animal on Feb. 3.
On the same date, according to a second warrant, “while brandishing a baseball bat, he offered to cause physical harm or injury to his wife in the presence of or while being perceived by minor child, thereby creating reasonable fear of imminent danger.”
Boone was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence and ill treatment of animals.
Second-degree criminal domestic violence is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison while ill treatment of animals in general, torture, is a felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons set a $10,000 bond on those charges on Feb. 4, which Boone posted.
A condition of this bond was that Boone have no contact with the alleged victim.
He then was charged with a probation violation, and a $25,000 bond was set by Darlington County Magistrate Deatrice Curtis on Feb. 5.
According to court records, as a condition of posting bond on the probation charge, he was precluded from having contact with the victims’ family on the charges of domestic violence and will be under house arrest with GPS monitoring after the residence is confirmed, and it cannot be a hotel or motel room.
A hearing was set for March 5 on the probation violation but has been postponed because Boone has a new attorney.
Boone was placed on probation by Judge William A. McKinnon on Jan. 8 after Boone pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement of less than $17,000 and misconduct in office.
Boone was sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended by McKinnon to five years’ probation with the possibility of removal of probation after 18 months if Boone pays back the money he owes.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Jan. 8 declaring that the office of sheriff is vacant, that the office will be filled in the 2020 general election, and that interim Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes will fill the role until the election.
Boone, Florence County’s sheriff since 2004 and an employee of the sheriff’s office since 1987, was arrested and suspended on April 24, 2019.
On that Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Boone on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
After Boone was arrested, he was taken to Columbia, where a bond hearing was held before Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
Benjamin set a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring and a no-contact order for the sheriff’s department. She later removed the requirement of electronic monitoring.
McMaster suspended Boone the same day and appointed Barnes interim sheriff. Barnes previously served from 1974 to 1993.
The next day, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced that Boone, a former president, was no longer a member of the organization.
Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
His bond remained the same.
Boone had been filing campaign financial disclosures for a potential 2020 run but stopped filing them after he was indicted.
Five people — Republicans Glen Kirby, the current chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, and T.J. Joye; and Democrats Darrin Yarborough, Frizell Moore and Jody Lynch — have declared for the office.
On Nov. 3, exactly one year before the 2020 general election, an election date was set by state law. No special election will be needed and the sheriff’s position will be filled on Nov. 3, 2020, with Barnes serving until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.