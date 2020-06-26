FLORENCE, S.C. − A Florence restaurant manager has been suspended and corporate officials are investigating after a party of African American diners was asked to leave the David McLeod Boulevard Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday afternoon.
"This world has to change," said Darius Leonard, a Dillon County native, South Carolina State alum and standout NFL linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, through a video.
"We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina," Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer of Chipotle, said through a statement released by the company.
"We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind, and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation.
"I’ve personally talked with Darius, and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes."
Leonard posted a video on his Instagram account. The video was picked up by TMZ.
"Me, three other black guys and a mixed woman ... we're away from everybody," Leonard said. "Toward the end of our meal, the manager came up. He came up with a terrible attitude, asking us do we have a problem. We're all lost, trying to figure out what's going on.
"He said a white guy said that we were verbally abusing him, talking trash to him and it was basically a lie. We got kicked out of Chipotle because of that. They said they were going to call the police," Leonard said in the video.
"That's what being Black in America is right now. Us not going anything wrong, going out to eat with our family, trying to spend some quality time, and you can't enjoy eating anymore. We're talking about Black Lives Matter, and for a guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our face as we walk out. ...
"That's the white privilege we're talking about. You are wondering why all the protests are going on right now. We are tired of this.
"We're not saying Black lives are the only thing that matters, no. We're saying we want to be treated equally. Just sit down and eat without being bothered," Leonard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.