FLORENCE, S.C. – During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Francis Marion University is offering support to its faculty and staff.
Last week, the university activated the employee assistance fund to provide assistance to employees who might be in need during this time.
“We decided this would be an appropriate time to activate the fund this time when we really saw the severity of this crisis and the fact that it was going to last a while and it was going to affect a very broad number of people on this campus,” FMU President Fred Carter said.
The fund, which is funded by private dollars, has $20,000 available to reward to employees.
Carter said the fund could help the excess of 100 employees on the campus, which is up to 20% of the faculty and staff.
Francis Marion is a very tight family that tries to take care of each other and assists each other in the process, Carter said.
“All of our faculty are offering on-line instruction, and most of our staff are providing telecommuting services to sustain university operations,” Carter said. “It’s essential that we do everything possible to minimize any financial difficulties or other problems that they may encounter. They are, without question, the finest faculty and staff in this state. I feel that this administration owes them every measure of support that we can provide. This assistance fund is an important part of that.”
Lauren Stanton, executive director of the FMU Education Foundation, said the fund’s committee has already approved a few proposals and is continuing to review submissions.
Though the fund was officially made available to employees last week, Stanton said making the employee assistance fund available during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the earlier support mechanisms established.
“When our team (essential personnel) was established and we realized this coronavirus was turning into a larger-scale situation, this was at the forefront of our concern to make sure our employees were well taken care of,” Stanton said.
Stanton said the fund has been used in the past to support faculty and staff during natural disasters, including Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.
This is the fourth time the university has activated a public assistance fund for employees.
Though COVID-19 is a different type of crisis, there are still considerable financial implications to families, Stanton said.
“We are proud of the fact that we do look out for each other at Francis Marion University, but this fund is important because it is typically going to our employees who are most in need,” Stanton said.
