FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents will have the opportunity to come to “The Supper Table” next week at the Francis Marion University Place gallery in downtown.
“The Supper Table” is a multimedia exhibition that will recognize the work of 13 notable women across South Carolina through film, painting, sculpture and theater. The exhibit is an homage to Judy Chicago’s 1979 “The Dinner Party.”
The 13 featured women were “women who couldn’t sleep at night because something wrong was happening in their world, and they felt compelled to do something about it instead of turning the other way,” said Cindi Boiter, executive director for The Jasper Project.
The exhibit will consist of a supper table with a dozen place settings dedicated to the 13 women. Among the 13 women at the supper table are abolitionist sisters Angelina and Sarah Grimke, athlete Althea Gibson and businesswoman Eliza Lucas Pinckney.
“I’m proud that these women were from South Carolina, and I’m proud that these women were my foremothers,” Boiter said. “I think all women, all little girls and everyone, should be aware of the role models that these women have provided for us.”
In addition to the 13 women who will be featured in “The Supper Table” exhibit, 120 living and deceased great women from South Carolina will be honored on decorated tiles that will hang on movable walls.
Boiter said The Jasper Project really wanted to involve the community as well in the exhibit, so they had artists hand emboss the tiles with the names of the 120 women and invited the community to come decorate the tiles.
The tiles were all female drawn and included little girls in addition to the artists, Boiter said.
More than 50 South Carolina Women artists came together to create “The Supper Table” exhibit.
“I think everybody was pretty excited about being a part of the project and working with other women artists,” Boiter said. “It was just exciting for everyone. As many who could make way for it in their schedules did so.”
Kirkland Smith, a winner of ArtFields, made portraits of the 13 women honored in the table. Twelve filmmakers created 90-second films about each of the women honored in the place settings, and literary artists came together to write an essay for each of the women that will be featured in a book called “Setting the Supper Table.”
Christina Xan, a Florence native and FMU alumna, is one of the literary artists and the assistant project manager for “The Supper Table.”
The idea for “The Supper Table” has been a long time coming for Boiter.
Boiter has had the idea for “The Supper Table” for nearly 10 years, but four years ago Boiter started working on bringing it to fruition.
Since its completion, “The Supper Table” has been on display since September 2019 and is scheduled to continue touring through August.
“It’s been huge; it really has,” Boiter said.
“The Supper Table” was made possible by a connecting-communities grant from Central Carolina Community Foundation and several donors, Boiter said.
The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 11-19 at the University Place gallery on North Dargan Street in downtown Florence, and there will be a performance of Vicky Say Henderson’s play, “At the Supper Table,” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Kassab Recital Hall on the FMU campus. Both the exhibit and performance are free.
The University Place art gallery is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The art gallery is located at 142 N. Dargan St.
