FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s Dooley Planetarium and the Society of Physics Students will play host to an evening of trick or treating under the stars Friday at the University’s Observatory.
Children and adults are invited to the event, which will last from 7-10 p.m.
Binoculars will be available beginning at 7 p.m. to view the moon as dusk settles into night and the Society of Physics students will provide hands-on demonstrations.
The event will turn its focus to deep sky objects after 8 p.m. as Saturn, star clusters, double stars, galaxies, and nebulae become more visible.
Attendees are invited to bring a flashlight and come in costume to participate the trick-or-treating fun.
Parking will be in Lot D or in the Gail and Terry Richardson Center for the Child parking lot.
In the case of heavy cloud cover or rain, this event will be cancelled.
