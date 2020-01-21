FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s South Carolina Chamber Music Festival will return to campus and the FMU Performing Arts Center in February.
The eighth iteration of the festival will provide five nights of unforgettable jazz and classical music, beginning on Feb. 23.
The festival, curated by Francis Marion University professor of music Paolo Gualdi, will hold four performances at FMU’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence, and one on the university’s main campus at the Kassab Recital Hall within the Hyman Fine Arts Building.
All festival events are in small venues and procurement of tickets through the FMU Performing Arts Center box office in advance of all performances is recommended.
The first performance, Where Jazz Meets Classical, will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Kassab Recital Hall and will feature Gualdi as pianist, bassist Natalie Boeyink, drummer Jon Hill, and violinist Danijela Žeželj-Gualdi. The concert is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, the Terranova Trio of violinist Christian Zamora, cellist Yun Hao Jiang, and pianist Irina Pevzner will perform at the FMU PAC’s Black Box Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $5.
The Stephen Anderson Jazz Trio will headline the Black Box Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets for the performance are $5.
Concertgoers will be witness to a special occasion on Friday, Feb. 28, as the Balkan Quartet premieres a new work by FMU associate professor of music technology Dr. Brandon Goff in a live recording session. This event is free and open to the public.
The festival concludes on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, with an exhilarating jaunt through eastern Europe with the Balkan Quartet at 7:30 p.m.
The box office can be reached by calling 843.661.4444 or by visiting the ticket office in person at 201 S. Dargan St. in downtown Florence. Ticket prices vary by performance for the general public, though students from FMU are admitted free to all events with a valid student I.D., but are required to have a ticket as well.
For more information about the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival, visit www.facebook.com/SCCMF or call the FMU Performing Arts Center at 843.661.4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.